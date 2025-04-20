Free helpline helps thousands in Wales unlock unclaimed benefits

Thousands of people across Wales on low incomes have successfully claimed an extra £170 million in benefits they didn’t know they were entitled to, thanks to the Welsh Government’s free advice services.

The Claim What’s Yours helpline, part of the Advicelink Cymru service, has helped people from all walks of life, including working families, pensioners, and new parents, understand what support is available to them.

Backed by the Single Advice Fund, the services have helped over 361,000 people from January 2020 to December 2024 to deal with welfare issues, access benefits, and write off over £49 million in debt.

With an estimated £2 billion in benefits going unclaimed in Wales each year, the support has proven crucial for many facing financial hardship. In the last six months alone, advisers handled more than 6,500 calls, a sign of growing demand for the helpline.

Colette Smith, Advice Project Worker at Citizens Advice Rhondda Cynon Taf, shared how the service has changed lives:

“Every day I speak to people who are genuinely struggling but have no idea they’re entitled to extra support. I recently took a call from a person who was really struggling to make ends meet, on the call I identified that the person was able to claim Pension Credits which meant they were entitled to Housing Benefit and Council Tax Reduction. We helped the client to make the claims and they felt so much better and could now see a way forward.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, encouraged more people to seek advice.

“With billions in benefits going unclaimed each year, it’s clear that too many people don’t know that they are eligible for support. When someone successfully claims pension credit, carer’s allowance or other benefits they’re entitled to, it can mean the difference between struggling and stability, and helps reduce stress and improve their wellbeing.

“The service provides friendly, professional and confidential advice and could make a significant difference to your household budget. If you’re unsure whether you qualify for support, I encourage you to make that phone call and find out what help might be available to you.”

The helpline is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. People can call Advicelink Cymru’s Claim What’s Yours service on 0808 250 5700. Advice is available in both Welsh and English, and accessible through Relay UK for those who are deaf or unable to speak on the phone.