Four taken to hospital following collision on A550 in Flintshire on Sunday night
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on a stretch of the A550 in Flintshire on Sunday evening.
The incident, involving three vehicles, and a motorcycle took place between the junctions of the A5104/A5118 Penymynydd roundabout and the A5104 Penyffordd roundabout.
A large number of emergency vehicles were reported to be at the scene just before 8.30pm.
Police closed the road and urged people to find alternate routes.
The ambulance service said that four people in total were hospitalised as a result of the collision.
In a statement, North Wales Police said: “We were called shortly before 8.30pm yesterday (5/3/23) to a report of a road traffic collision on the A550 in Penyffordd, involving three vehicles and a motorcyclist.”
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with the road closure between the junction of A5104/A5118 Penymynydd Roundabout and the junction of A5104 Penyffordd Roundabout.”
“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
The Welsh Ambulance Service said “We were called yesterday (05 March) shortly after 8:00pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A550, Flintshire.”
“We sent one rapid response vehicle, four emergency ambulances and two duty operation managers to the scene.”
“Three people were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital and a fourth was taken to Countess of Chester Hospital for further treatment.”
