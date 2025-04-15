Former Hawarden High School pupil to return to Zambia for sport mission

A former Hawarden High School pupil and North Wales Police Young Ambassador is preparing for a return trip to Zambia this summer, continuing her role with a project that uses sport to empower communities and support young people.

Leaola Roberts-Biggs, who also served as a Welsh Youth Parliament Member, will spend eight weeks in Lusaka as part of the Volunteer Zambia programme.

She’ll work with local coaches to support netball development and run sessions for children and young people, building on work she began in 2024.

The project, run in partnership with the Zambian NGO Sport in Action, uses sport as a tool for positive and sustainable change.

Currently studying at Loughborough University, Leaola hopes her journey will inspire others in the community to consider similar life-changing opportunities.

She said: “In 2024, I had the privilege of joining Loughborough University Volunteer Zambia team as part of the Wallace Group’s Volunteer Zambia program.”

This initiative, in collaboration with the Zambian NGO Sport in Action, uses the power of sport to empower and enrich communities through leadership, education, and development.”

“Spending eight weeks in Zambia as a Netball Development Officer was truly life-changing.”

“I saw firsthand how sport could bring joy, confidence, and opportunity to young people while helping to create sustainable community programs.”

“It wasn’t just the children and coaches who grew during this experience – it transformed me as well.”

“I developed as a leader, gained invaluable skills, and discovered a deeper passion for making a difference through sport.”

“In 2025, I’ve been given the incredible opportunity to return to Zambia to continue this incredible work with Volunteer Zambia.”

“I’m fundraising to help make this possible, and I would be so grateful for your support.”

“Every contribution will allow me to build on the life-changing impact this program has – both in Zambia and the UK.”

“Thank you for helping me make a difference!”

Leaola is currently fundraising to support the cost of the trip and will spend the coming months preparing for the summer departure.

For more information or to support her fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/lolly-roberts-biggs-4