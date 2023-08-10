Flintshire’s coastal life captured in a series of films highlighting local efforts towards sustainable living

Flintshire’s coastal life has been captured in a series of films, taking viewers on a journey through the Dee Estuary and Connah’s Quay Docks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 10 films, coordinated by Flintshire County Council, explore a wide array of subjects, such as regeneration, innovation, sustainable food, wildlife, and history. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Funded by the Welsh Government Coastal Capacity Fund and awarded by Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA), the films were created to foster a connection to the coastline among the local community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They also highlight the shift from heavy industry to clean energy, the importance of protecting the Dee Estuary, and the local efforts towards sustainable living. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor David Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, praised the initiative: ““It’s wonderful to see these films capture and tell the story of the positive things happening around the rich habitat of the River Dee at Connah’s Quay Docks.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“From heavy industry, we are shifting to clean energy and new technology, and it’s great to see the solar project and a local high-tech precision engineering business featured in these films.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It also highlights how important it is to protect this important habitat, and the diversity of wildlife there.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One of the films features Eat Well Cookery and uses brown shrimp from the Dee Estuary to create a pasta dish. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire Council said that whilst Connah’s Quay has a large population, “previous consultations have shown that not everyone in the local community has a tangible ‘connection’ to the Coastline there, “the funding is seen as an essential ‘first step’ towards raising awareness, and encouraging people to visit, to walk, cycle, and visit the local cafes, and be more physically active, and will complement the work to develop a Flintshire Coast Park.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Various community groups, Natural Resources Wales, RNLI Flint, and several local initiatives contribute to the films, making them a collective representation of the local commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and respect for the natural environment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RainbowBiz CiC’s ‘Walking for Wellbeing’ group, featured in one film, offers a fresh perspective on the therapeutic benefits of nature walks. ‘Menter a Busnes’ Seafood Cluster’s Nia Griffith, featured in another film, emphasises the locality’s connection to fresh, sustainably caught seafood. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dawn Beech, Senior Advisor (Dee Conservancy Officer) at Natural Resources Wales, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Dee Estuary is a complex and diverse place with a wonderful natural and human history. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“My role has a keen focus on both protecting and helping the Dee Estuary thrive.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Through my work, I’ve come to appreciate how the estuary offers valuable opportunities for employment, education and wellbeing, whilst also offering a range of crucial habitats for nature”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All 10 films are available to view on the WCVA YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/@ flintshirecc ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

