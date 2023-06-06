Flintshire students explore scientific theories through fun practical sessions

Young students at a Flintshire high school learned about a host of scientific theories during a hands on session designed to spark their interest in the subject. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Each year 7 form group at Argoed High School had an opportunity to participate in a 55 minute workshop that focused on the subject of forces. The workshops were delivered by David Crewe and Emyr Williams, both science communicators from Xplore! Science Discovery Centre, Wrexham. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The lively session brought the subject of forces to life through a series of volunteer-led experiments, investigating a range of topics including Newton’s laws, gravity, friction, and pressure. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A hair-raising demonstration of a Van de Graaff generator proved popular, showing students how charged hair strands repel each other, resulting in the hair standing straight up on end. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

David and Emyr both commented on how engaged the students were, with good interactions throughout the sessions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Summer said: “The crushing can experiment to demonstrate the effects of pressure in water was fun because it made everyone jump,” and Phoebe added: “I really enjoyed the workshop, but I was quite nervous when it came to sitting on a chair of nails! It was interesting to see how increasing surface area decreases pressure.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Gemma Perrin, curriculum leader of science, said: “Our students really enjoyed the session on Forces delivered by Xplore Science Discovery Centre. Sessions like this really allow students to think about scientific concepts in fun and exciting ways.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

