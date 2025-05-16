Flintshire soldier and Dreamboy performer leading charitable effort to support young women in Kenya

A Flintshire soldier and performer with the UK’s leading male dance troupe, the Dreamboys, is leading a charitable effort to support young women in Kenya during a British Army deployment.

Sgt Gareth Oates, 34, is serving in Kenya with the 33 Engineer Regiment, 58 Squadron, where he is working as a Community Engagement officer.

Alongside efforts to clear unexploded mines, his work involves visiting schools to educate children and distribute aid.

Away from military life, Gareth performs as ‘Harley’ with the Dreamboys, known across the UK for their energetic dance performances.

His colleagues in the troupe are now backing his latest mission by donating sanitary products for girls in Kenyan schools.

The donation aims to tackle period poverty, a major issue in Kenya, where an estimated 65% of women and girls cannot afford basic sanitary items.

This often forces many girls to miss up to four days of school every month, significantly affecting their education.

Gareth said the support he has received from his fellow performers has been overwhelming.



[Sgt Gareth Oates]

“In a similar way to how I have a special bond with my comrades in the Army, I have a close relationship with my brothers in The Dreamboys. We are all one team, and support each other through thick and thin, on-stage and off.”

“When I’m on stage, I feel the energy and support from my fellow Dreamboys, and it’s incredible to see that same support extends to my work off stage.”

“This mission in Kenya is close to my heart, and knowing that my Dreamboys family is backing me makes it even more special. We’re not just performers; we’re a family, and this bond is what drives us to make a difference wherever we can.”

Alice Woods, owner of The Dreamboys, said the group was proud to help with the initiative. “We are incredibly proud of Gareth and his dedication to making a positive impact. The Dreamboys are more than just performers, we are a family and supporting each other is what we do best.

“The Dreamboys is all about female empowerment, and feeling comfortable with who you are. By providing sanitary products, we are not only addressing period poverty – which is a huge issue in Kenya as well as many other places – but empowering young women to continue their education and pursue their dreams without interruption.”

She added: “Gareth’s commitment to both his military duties and his charitable work is truly inspiring. It’s not every day you see someone who can balance such demanding and different roles with passion and enthusiasm.”