Flintshire: Sheep killed after suspected dog attack, Police appeal for info

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team is seeking information from the public after a distressing incident in Flintshire where a sheep was killed, believed to be by a dog.

The incident occurred in the area of Gwespyr, Llanasa, and has raised significant concerns about livestock safety in the area.

A German Shepherd was reported roaming wild from Thursday, April 11th until its capture on Saturday, April 13th by animal rescue staff.

During the time it was loose, a local farmer discovered one of their ewes dead and reported two lambs missing in the same vicinity where the dog was spotted.

PC Ian Nicholls, involved in the investigation, said:

“Anyone with any information about the owner of the animal is asked to contact us at the earliest opportunity, using reference number 24000337321.

“Sheep worrying is a criminal offence. Allowing dogs to be out of control around livestock is an offence, even if no injury occurs.

“Not only do sheep worrying incidents and livestock attacks inflict suffering and distress on the animals, but the impact also has a devastating effect for the farming community, both financially and mentally.”