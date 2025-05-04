Flintshire Council set to renew Armed Forces Covenant pledge

As the nation prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Flintshire County Council is expected to commit to renew the Armed Service Covenant.

Flintshire’s Corporate Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee will review the North Wales Regional Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Annual Report 2024 on Thursday, May 8.

At that meeting officers will recommend that the leader of the council re-sign the covenant later this summer – renewing Flintshire’s commitment to supporting military service personnel, veterans and their families through employment, housing and community action.

The covenant’s goal is to ensure that members of the armed services are not disadvantaged when they return to civilian life as a result of their service. It is also a pledge to provide support to military veterans where needed and to honour and respect all branches of the military.

The armed forces community covered by the covenant includes service and ex-service personnel, families and widows or widowers.

The Covenant also recognises the need to make special provision for those who have sacrificed the most, such as the injured and bereaved.

It is a two-way arrangement placing an expectation on the armed forces community to do as much as they can to support their community in return.

Last signed in 2013, the covenant was originally a commitment made by individual communities. Following a review, it has now become a regional agreement, with North Wales’ local authorities committing to sign a joint declaration.

Flintshire has a long history of honouring the military, thanks in part to the fact it was home to RAF Sealand for 90 years.

More recently the council successfully re-applied for Gold Status from the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

Flintshire Council first joined the award in 2019 and Councillor David Evans – Flintshire’s Armed Forces Champion – received the re-accreditation award on behalf of the Council last month at the Queensferry Reserve Centre.

“We are delighted and proud to have retained the Gold Award in recognition of the Council’s commitment and dedication to supporting veterans, reservists and the armed forces community,” said Cllr Evans. “It is a great honour to be seen as an exemplar employer.

“Since we first received the award in 2019, we have sustained our commitment and continued to support the armed forces community. As a veteran I understand the barriers faced by the armed forces community and I know the real difference that supportive employers can make to people’s lives.”

The authority has also reviewed its housing and education policies to accommodate service personnel and their families or former service personnel.

All council impact assessments now include consideration of the impact on the armed forces community and training on armed forces legislation has been delivered by the Regional Armed Forces Liaison Officer to council employees to ensure they are aware of the latest legislation and understand the need to pay ‘due regard’ to the needs of military service personnel.

‘Due regard’ is a new term introduced into legislation around the armed forces. It requires organisations to consciously consider the sacrifices made by servicemen and women and their families and remove disadvantages they may face – even making special provision in some circumstances.

If approved, the leader of Flintshire County Council will formally sign the declaration at July’s council meeting.

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter