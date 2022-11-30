Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 30th Nov 2022

Flintshire school’s foodbank appeal generates huge response

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A teacher’s concern about the cost of living crisis on the local community in the lead up to Christmas prompted her to launch an appeal at her school that has resulted in a staggering number of donations.

Sarah Hanson, curriculum leader of humanities at Argoed High School, launched the school-wide appeal a few weeks ago in support of Flintshire Foodbank after contacting the organisation for a list of items they need at this time of year.  

Each of the school’s twenty forms was then given a personalised poster specifying two items for the students to donate.  Staff also got involved, collecting another five items to cover the forty five items in total suggested by the foodbank.

To further raise awareness, the appeal was posted on the school’s social media channels, emailed home, and given front of stage in assemblies led by Sheron Goodwin, religion, values and ethics ( RVE) teacher and head of year 8, who works with The Trussel Trust every year.  

By the appeal’s cut off date, an incredible 500 items had been donated.

Mrs Hanson said: “I have been overwhelmed with the support from our students and their families.  Although as a school we have always made donations to Flintshire Foodbank, the pandemic limited our ability to collect items from students.  

“Prompted by the concern that many of us have over the current cost of living crisis, especially as the festive season approaches, this year we decided to revive the initiative and try and make it bigger and better – and the response has been absolutely amazing!  

“The appeal has been a concentrated effort throughout the school; it has been linked with our theme of the term, “me and my community”, as well as being the topic for the school’s ‘Thought of The Day’.

“This has led to so many discussions with students about how they can help people at this time of year; many had not realised the pressure families will be under during these difficult times. 

“Staff, students, and parents have shown such generosity and I would like to thank our entire Argoed community, who have yet again proved how caring and compassionate they are.”

Olivia Bellis, year 7, said: “I believe that nearly everyone should take part in the Foodbank appeal because some people are not as lucky as we are to have food and hygiene products.  If we donate one thing, it makes a huge difference and means that people don’t have to go hungry every day.  That’s why it is important.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • More incentives to join the teaching profession in Wales announced
  • Roadworks in Chester suspended for the Christmas period “to keep the festive season running smoothly”
  • Estyn Inspection finds Saltney Ferry Primary School in need of ‘significant improvement’


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    More incentives to join the teaching profession in Wales announced

    News

    Roadworks in Chester suspended for the Christmas period “to keep the festive season running smoothly”

    News

    Estyn Inspection finds Saltney Ferry Primary School in need of ‘significant improvement’

    News

    Cold temperatures in the home linked to worse health outcomes, Public Health Wales report finds

    News

    Cost of living and access to health services impacting unpaid carers’ mental and physical health

    News

    Citizens Advice shares advice on spotting the signs of gambling harm during the FIFA World Cup

    News

    TfW: “focus remains” on bringing troubled Class 230 trains into service as manufacturer heads into administration

    News

    Hundreds Flintshire primary school children take part World Cup Festivals at Deeside Leisure Centre

    News

    What’s next for Wales after the loss to Iran at World Cup?

    News




    Read 384,047 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn