Flintshire school’s foodbank appeal generates huge response

Listen to this article

A teacher’s concern about the cost of living crisis on the local community in the lead up to Christmas prompted her to launch an appeal at her school that has resulted in a staggering number of donations.

Sarah Hanson, curriculum leader of humanities at Argoed High School, launched the school-wide appeal a few weeks ago in support of Flintshire Foodbank after contacting the organisation for a list of items they need at this time of year.

Each of the school’s twenty forms was then given a personalised poster specifying two items for the students to donate. Staff also got involved, collecting another five items to cover the forty five items in total suggested by the foodbank.

To further raise awareness, the appeal was posted on the school’s social media channels, emailed home, and given front of stage in assemblies led by Sheron Goodwin, religion, values and ethics ( RVE) teacher and head of year 8, who works with The Trussel Trust every year.

By the appeal’s cut off date, an incredible 500 items had been donated.

Mrs Hanson said: “I have been overwhelmed with the support from our students and their families. Although as a school we have always made donations to Flintshire Foodbank, the pandemic limited our ability to collect items from students.

“Prompted by the concern that many of us have over the current cost of living crisis, especially as the festive season approaches, this year we decided to revive the initiative and try and make it bigger and better – and the response has been absolutely amazing!

“The appeal has been a concentrated effort throughout the school; it has been linked with our theme of the term, “me and my community”, as well as being the topic for the school’s ‘Thought of The Day’.

“This has led to so many discussions with students about how they can help people at this time of year; many had not realised the pressure families will be under during these difficult times.

“Staff, students, and parents have shown such generosity and I would like to thank our entire Argoed community, who have yet again proved how caring and compassionate they are.”

Olivia Bellis, year 7, said: “I believe that nearly everyone should take part in the Foodbank appeal because some people are not as lucky as we are to have food and hygiene products. If we donate one thing, it makes a huge difference and means that people don’t have to go hungry every day. That’s why it is important.”

Latest News