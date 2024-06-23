Flintshire schools explore nature through the Welsh language

Flintshire County Council’s Welsh Advisory Team and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) are collaborating to encourage teachers to integrate the great Welsh outdoors into their educational approaches.

Twenty English-medium primary schools participated in a face-to-face course in Talacre, facilitated by NRW’s Health, Education and Natural Resources Team and Flintshire’s Welsh Advisory Team.

The course aimed to provide teachers with ideas and confidence to teach about and within the natural environment using the Welsh language.

During the sessions on the 11th and 13th of June, teachers engaged in simple, fun activities at DangerPoint and the surrounding Eni UK land, promoting teamwork and communication in Welsh.

Building on two years of successful training, this year’s event saw the introduction of a new component.

Previous attendees were invited back to expand their Welsh vocabulary and explore new activities designed to advance learners from speaking to reading and writing about the natural environment in Welsh.

Laura Randall from the Flintshire School Improvement Team commented, “The outdoors offers a plethora of learning opportunities where children can employ their language skills while enjoying the fresh air. Flintshire is dedicated to enhancing Welsh language proficiency and confidence for daily use among learners.”

Ffion Hughes, NRW Specialist Advisor: Children, Education, Lifelong Learning and Skills, highlighted the benefits of outdoor learning, “The natural environment is an ideal setting for fostering learning, understanding, and communication in Welsh. It provides a relaxed and exciting alternative to traditional classroom settings, enriching children’s language and literacy experiences.”

Ffion also emphasized the alignment with future employment trends and curriculum goals, “Many future jobs will focus on sustainability, necessitating skills like plant and animal identification and surveying. It’s vital that our young Welsh speakers are equipped to discuss environmental topics in their native language. We’re committed to nurturing these skills.”

She added, “Welsh Government advocates for learning in natural settings as a crucial educational method. It not only connects children with nature but also promotes significant health and well-being benefits, encouraging pro-environmental behaviors critical in addressing climate and nature emergencies.”

The participating schools were:

Ysgol Bryn Pennant

Ysgol Gwynedd

Ysgol Ven. Edward Morgan

Ysgol Penarlag

Ysgol Southdown

Ysgol Merllyn

Ysgol Abermorddu

Ysgol Westwood

Ysgol Santes Fair, Y Fflint

Ffedarasiwn yr Hafod – Safle Y Waun

Y Llan

Ysgol Brychdyn

Ysgol Ewloe Green

Ffedarasiwn y Bryniau – Safle Yr Esgob

Ysgol Y Foel, Cilcain

Ysgol Wood Memorial

Ysgol Ty Ffynnon, Shotton

Ffedarasiwn Nantlwys – Safle Nercwys

Ffedarasiwn POA – Ysgol Trelogan