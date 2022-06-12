Flintshire primary school children pay visit to Senedd in Cardiff

North Wales MS Mark Isherwood was put under the spotlight in the Senedd this week by a group of Flintshire school pupils.

Mr Isherwood met a group of pupils and staff from Ysgol Owen Jones in Northop during their visit to the Welsh Parliament on Thursday, and answered questions from the pupils.

Commenting after their visit, he said: “I always enjoy having the opportunity to welcome people from North Wales to the Senedd and I very much enjoyed meeting pupils and staff from Ysgol Owen Jones this week.

“The children are a credit to both the school and their parents. They showed a keen interest in how Welsh politics works and asked me an array of interesting questions about my role as a Member of the Senedd.

“I very much hope they enjoyed their visit to the Senedd and the rest of their time in Cardiff.”

The Senedd is situated overlooking the waters of Cardiff Bay.

It is where a democratically elected body that represents the interests of Wales and its people, makes laws for Wales, agrees Welsh taxes and holds the Welsh Government to account.

Designed by Lord Richard Rogers and Ivan Harbour and officially opened on St David’s Day in 2006, the Senedd was immediately recognised as a landmark building.

The Welsh Parliament is committed to transparent democracy and the Senedd was designed to reflect this.