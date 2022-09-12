Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th Sep 2022

Updated: Tue 13th Sep

Flintshire primary school celebrates pupils’ achievements in special assembly

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The new academic year has only just begun but one primary school in Holywell has already held its first special assembly to acknowledge pupils who have made a positive start to their work and demonstrated exemplary behaviour.

Ysgol Maes Y Felin’s celebration assemblies are a well-established weekly tradition. Children are nominated by school staff for a variety of achievements including having a positive attitude, working together well, or making excellent progress.

One child from each class is also nominated as a VIP each week and their friends are invited to write compliments about them on the back of a certificate which is then laminated and presented to the child during the assembly.

Typical comments are that the child is a really good friend and is respectful, they are kind, and that they always listen whenever their friends need them.

New for this year is ‘Tea with Mr T’ whereby all the VIPs get to meet with David Thomas, headteacher, to enjoy a chat over drinks and treats. The children can talk about their successes that week, the compliments they received from their friends, and Mr Thomas tells them why he is proud of them for what they have achieved that week.

Tamsin Nellist, deputy headteacher, said: “The celebration assembly and VIP nominations are a reflection of our school culture. We are keen to celebrate the children’s achievements and help them to understand that we are all important people in our school family. We enjoy spending time with the children, talking about their week, and finding out their interests and successes.

“The ‘Tea with Mr T’ is a lovely way for them to socialise; children are so keen to be involved, it has already had a really positive impact on behaviour.”

