Flintshire planners urged to reject padel court plan near Broughton

A proposal to expand the Chester and North Wales Golf Academy near Broughton with two new padel courts and golf coaching bays is set to be considered by Flintshire Council’s planning committee this week, with planning officers recommending the scheme be refused.

Applicant Scott Booth has applied to build two padel courts and two additional golf coaching bays at the existing golf site off Chester Road.

The application also includes associated lighting and infrastructure improvements.

While officers have raised no concerns about the new coaching bays, which would extend the existing use of the golf academy, they argue that the padel courts represent an unrelated and unjustified use within a designated green wedge, protected land between Saltney and Broughton intended to prevent urban sprawl.

In their report to the planning committee, officers said the padel courts would introduce a new leisure use that is not essential to the current golf operations and could be accommodated in a settlement area.

They cited policy EN11 of the Flintshire Local Development Plan, which restricts development in green wedges unless very exceptional circumstances can be demonstrated.

“The proposal would not maintain the openness of the green wedge and would be in conflict with the reasons for its designation,” the report states. “There are not considered to be any very exceptional circumstances to outweigh the harm.”

Padel is a racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash. It is one of the fastest-growing sports in Europe, including in the UK.

According to plans, the padel courts would be constructed to a height of 4m with surrounding fencing and lighting columns reaching 6m.

Officers say this would increase the sense of enclosure and contribute to a more urban feel in a rural location, especially when illuminated at night.

A site visit was arranged to help committee members assess the visual impact and proximity to nearby properties.

Broughton and Saltney Town Councils have not objected to the scheme, and one member of the public has written in support, highlighting its potential health and recreation benefits.

Planning officers did accept that the additional golf coaching bays would be in keeping with the established use of the site and raise no objection to that element of the proposal.

Flood risk concerns have also been addressed through a Flood Consequences Assessment, which Natural Resources Wales accepted.

The application is scheduled to go before Flintshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday 14 May, where members will vote on whether to approve or reject the plans in line with the officer recommendation.