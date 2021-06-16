Flintshire man charged with drink driving

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are urging all road users to take extra care following recent incidents, where, despite repeated warnings, involved drink or drugs.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Friday evening (11th June) after being stopped at Gwernymynydd in Flintshire, where he failed the roadside breath test.

He was taken to police custody where he provided a reading of 75ug – twice the legal limit.

The man, who is from the Northop area, was charged and he will appear before Mold Magistrates on July 8th.

A motorcyclist also sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision involving a car on the Horseshoe Pass on Sunday afternoon.

The car driver, a 26-year-old man, failed the roadside drugs test and he was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and other driving offences.

He has since been released under investigation pending the results of further tests.

A 37-year-old man from Wolverhampton was arrested on suspicion of drug driving on the A55 at St Asaph on Monday afternoon.

And a 26-year-old man from the Pwllheli area was arrested near Felinheli during the early hours of Tuesday morning after being stopped by officers. He failed the roadside drugs test and tested positive for cocaine.

Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall said: “Despite our repeated messages and warnings around our ongoing road safety operations, including Op Darwen, it is disappointing that we are continuing to make drink and drug-drive related arrests.

“It’s frustrating that a minority of individuals show a complete disregard not only for their own safety, but for the safety of other road users by driving whilst under the influence.

“Sadly, the motorcyclist who was involved in the collision on the Horseshoe Pass at the weekend has sustained serious injuries, and we hope he make a quick and full recovery. Enquiries are underway regarding the collision and we continue to appeal for witnesses.

“With the roads now much busier, people need to realise the consequences of their actions. A drink or drug driving conviction can be devastating, with significant criminal, personal, social and employment consequences.

“It will be harder for individuals to get to work, take their children to school and various other activities. They could even end up in prison. Worse than that – they could end up killing someone. Could you live with that on your conscience?

“Driving with excess alcohol or under the influence of drugs is not just a criminal offence but also completely unacceptable which puts lives at risk. We will continue in our efforts to change driver behaviour in order to make our roads safer.”

Over recent days officers have also dealt with several road traffic collisions – including an incident which involved a 16-year-old on an e-scooter in Rhyl, have carried out road safety patrols as part of their ongoing Op Darwen campaign, assisted local policing colleagues with domestic-related incidents, dealt with concerns for safety, public order and searched for a high-risk missing person.