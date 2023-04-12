Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 12th Apr 2023

Flintshire lacrosse player sets her sights on Prague after housebuilder donation

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Lacrosse player from Sealand will be swinging into action this summer thanks to a donation from Redrow. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Evie Tipping, 19, will be travelling to Prague to represent Wales in the U20 European Championships this July. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Evie, who started playing Lacrosse at age 11, received her first cap for Wales last year and has had her sights set on the championships ever since. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I’m really looking forward to this competition as it has been a long-term goal of mine to represent my country on the international stage,” said Evie, who is her second year studying Biology at Durham University. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As one of the older players in the team, it is important to me to bring leadership and maturity to the team and encourage us to perform to our highest possible level.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Evie will now spend the coming months at a training camp in Cardiff, whilst also receiving game experience playing at different locations across the country. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Unlike some other international sports Wales Lacrosse does not benefit from any significant funding and as a result the cost of the training camps and the championships have to be covered primarily by the athletes themselves,” said Evie. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I’d like to say a massive thankyou to the team at Redrow for helping me towards realising my goal of attending the U20 European Championships later this year and flying the Welsh flag on an international stage.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sarah Weaver, marketing manager at Redrow NW, added: “We are so pleased to be able to help Evie on her way to the European Championships this summer. We wish her and the team all the very best.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Grade II-listed Flint Railway Station upgrade plans approved
  • Two full weekend closures on M56 in Cheshire next month for bridge demolition work
  • Major search is underway for a missing Prestatyn woman

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Grade II-listed Flint Railway Station upgrade plans approved

    News

    Two full weekend closures on M56 in Cheshire next month for bridge demolition work

    News

    Major search is underway for a missing Prestatyn woman

    Conwy

    North Wales Police Intercept Team arrest suspected drink driver in Deeside

    News

    Trains return to Wrexham-Bidston line following 4 day break due to ‘minor technical issues’

    News

    Hickory’s Smokehouse confirms new North East Wales venue

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn