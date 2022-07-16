Flintshire housing team launches new hub to support landlords and tenants

Flintshire’s Housing team has launched the latest Hub on the council’s website – bringing together information to support landlords and agents with properties in Flintshire as well as their tenants.

With major changes happening to the Private Rented Sector in Wales in December, it is important that all private landlords are aware of these significant changes, which will affect all landlords, agents and tenants.

The new Hub has information on the changes and links to find out more about it. It also has information on properties for rent and much more, including:

Discretionary Housing Payments

Bond Scheme

Tai Teg

Rent Smart Wales

Help with rent arrears and bringing empty properties back into use.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Regeneration, Councillor Sean Bibby, said: “This is a really good resource for all landlords and their tenants who are looking for advice – it brings all the relevant information into one place which is easy to navigate and clearly set out.”

The Hub can be accessed here.