Flintshire football club submits car park plans to ease issues near ground

A football club in Flintshire has submitted plans to create a car park next to its ground to ease problems nearby.

Greenfield Football Club wants to change the use of land next to its ground in Greenfield, near Holywell, to provide 24 parking spaces.

The proposals, which are partly retrospective, have been entered in response to concerns from neighbouring residents about supporters and visitors to the football club parking on their roads.

The club said it would also help to prevent road safety issues and stop people from parking on grass verges on Bagillt Road.

In a planning statement put forward to Flintshire Council, planning agents acting on the club’s behalf said:

“The need for the car park to serve the football ground has arisen from the problems associated with supporters and visitors of the football ground parking at the entrance to the club, along the verges to Bagillt Road and nearby residential streets.

“This is causing significant issues for adjacent occupiers with regards to loss of residents parking and associated highway safety and general nuisance.

“The proposals seek to overcome existing highway safety issues arising from the absence of any parking provision for the football club. The proposed development would alleviate this problem.

“It is considered that the proposed development would not be detrimental to the character and appearance of the site and its setting and would not cause harm to visual amenity, highway safety, general amenity or flood risk.”

The proposed car park site is classed as being in a C1 flood zone under Welsh national planning policy.

It means the land is described as being in “areas of the floodplain which are developed and served by significant infrastructure including flood defences”.

The agents said the site would have a plan in place to manage the risk of flooding.

The application can be viewed via the council’s website with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).