Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 31st Oct 2022

Flintshire farmers raise concerns with North Wales Member of the Senedd

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Farmers from Flintshire and Denbigh have raised concerns regarding the Agricultural Water Pollution regulations, the Sustainable Farming Scheme and wider farming matters with North Wales Member of the Senedd Llyr Gruffydd MS.

Members and union officials took the opportunity to reiterate that the latest announcement on the Water Resources (Control of Agricultural Pollution) (Wales) Regulations, which sets out intentions to delay the implementation of the annual whole farm nitrogen limit of 170kg per hectare and consult on a licensing scheme to increase that limit, is a welcome opportunity to influence change.

FUW Denbighshire county vice chairman Gwion Owen said:

“The proposed licensing regime would serve as a significant safety net for a number of farmers in Wales in the short term who are already above the 170kg limit.

“This is especially important where reducing stock numbers or buying or renting additional land are not viable options, and compliance with the 170kg limit will breach contracts or tenancy agreements, or compromise the ability to repay loans.

“However, this is just one regulation out of forty-six set out in this piece of legislation and therefore we must consider the long term implications of these regulations as a whole for our members.”

Addressing the Sustainable Farming Scheme proposals, Mr Gruffydd heard that the FUW welcomed the commitment to a baseline payment for all farmers, providing much needed stability for food producing family farms.

FUW Flint Chairman, Melvyn Vaughan said:

“The FUW believes the majority of the budget should be used to provide this stability payment in return for the new Universal Actions required of farmers on top of the ‘National Minimum Standards’.

“There are also still concerns about the impact of budget cuts from Westminster and the size of the budget after 2023, particularly as the proposals are ambitious, covering a wide range of objectives at a time when farmers are experiencing a significant increase in costs.”

Union officials added that the proposal to use RPW Online as the main tool for farmers themselves to undertake a simplified Sustainability Review is welcome, as it recognises the value of existing data collection by farmers, the capability of the current system, and the expense of using advisors to conduct the review on farm as was previously proposed.

Read Next

  • Connah’s Quay maintenance workshop could become a dog grooming parlour
  • Chester’s brand-new 800 vehicle multi-storey car park is now open
  • Flintshire Council: Deadline approaching for applications to secondary schools
  • Large number of people with prepayment meters yet redeemed energy support vouchers

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Connah’s Quay maintenance workshop could become a dog grooming parlour

    News

    Chester’s brand-new 800 vehicle multi-storey car park is now open

    News

    Flintshire Council: Deadline approaching for applications to secondary schools

    News

    Large number of people with prepayment meters yet redeemed energy support vouchers

    News

    Third of hospitality businesses at risk of going bust due to soaring costs, new survey reveals

    News

    Co-op to give staff paid time off for fertility treatments

    News

    Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

    News

    North Wales Senedd Member urges public to ‘act FAST’ on stroke

    News

    Wales & West Utilities warns ‘it’s no time to tamper’

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn