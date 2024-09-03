Flintshire Council warns drivers of ‘fake’ car parking QR codes

Motorists are being urged to stay vigilant after a spate of fraudulent QR codes were found on car parking machines across Wales, prompting concerns over a new wave of scams targeting drivers.

Flintshire County Council has issued a warning to drivers who use mobile phones to pay for parking, highlighting the scam where fake QR (Quick Response) codes are placed on parking meters.

The council emphasised that it does not use QR codes in its car parks, urging residents to remain cautious. “North Wales Police have received reports of fake QR codes placed on car parking machines,” the council stated in a social media post. “Flintshire County Council car parks do NOT use QR codes.”

🚨 North Wales Police have received reports of fake QR codes placed on car parking machines 🚨 ‼️ Flintshire County Council car parks do NOT use QR codes. pic.twitter.com/XEzJkH7vhw — Flintshire Council (@FlintshireCC) September 3, 2024

The fraudulent QR codes have reportedly appeared on parking machines across various locations in the UK.

These codes redirect unsuspecting users to fake websites designed to steal their payment information.

QR codes, which are a type of barcode easily scanned by mobile devices to access websites or payment portals, have become a convenient tool for scammers seeking to exploit digital payment systems.

One such victim, Yori Evans, a 19-year-old driver from Pembrokeshire, shared his experience with Sky News after falling for the scam.

Yori recounted his encounter with a fake QR code on a parking machine outside Pembrokeshire County Council’s offices in Haverfordwest.

“I scanned the QR code and then put my details in and paid, but it didn’t work correctly, so I downloaded the app and paid there”.

“The following morning, £60 was taken out of my account. I cancelled my card, and the day after, they tried to take £57.99 out of my account, but luckily the card was cancelled.”

The incident in Flintshire is not an isolated case. Conwy County Borough Council has also issued a similar warning after fake QR codes were reported on parking meters in local areas, including The Parade in Llandudno and Colwyn Bay Promenade.

Police are encouraging drivers to stay alert and use official parking apps or payment methods, rather than relying on QR codes, which can be easily tampered with.

They are also urging the public to report any suspicious QR codes or fraudulent activity to officers to help prevent further scams.

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx