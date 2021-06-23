Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Jun 2021

Flintshire Council ‘proud’ to support Reserves Day as the Armed Forces flag is raised at County Hall

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Reserves Day has been marked today as part of Armed Forces Week which runs to 26 June.

Reservists give up their spare time to serve in the Reserve Forces, balancing their civilian life with a military career to ensure that should their country need them, they would be ready to serve as part of the military.

Flintshire Council has said it recognises the valuable contribution “employees who are reservists make to the Armed Forces, our community, our organisation and nation. We are proud to support Reserves Day.”

Chairman of Flintshire County Council Cllr. Joe Johnson said;

“Our employees who are reservists play a vital role in our Armed Forces and make a significant contribution to operations in the UK and overseas.

“All our reservists do a fantastic job serving the nation and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to celebrate their efforts.”

“The experience, knowledge and skills veterans and reservists gain from the military and bring to the Council is invaluable.”

“The Council were awarded the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award in November 2019.”

“The award, the highest in the scheme, recognises the Council’s commitment and ongoing support for the Armed Forces Community, which includes veterans, reservists and their families to ensure they are not unfairly disadvantaged in the workplace.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire Trading Standards warning residents not to fall for Covid vaccine passport scam

News

Calls for more investment as £100m needed to repair roads in Flintshire and Wrexham

News

New Deeside Co-op store set to open this week following £550,000 investment  

News

Mobile ‘pop up’ vaccination clinics to be held with large employers in Flintshire

News

Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse reveals glamping site plans to improve track’s viability

News

The new £50 featuring codebreaker Alan Turing enters circulation

News

Mountain Rescue team called out to “somewhat unusual incident” involving a cyclist on bank of River Dee

News

Police left speechless after driver clocked doing nearly 150mph on A55 in Flintshire – with 14 year old son in car

News

Police team set up to tackle drugs gangs targeting North Wales make 170 county lines arrests in first year

News





Read 388,082 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn