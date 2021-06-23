Flintshire Council ‘proud’ to support Reserves Day as the Armed Forces flag is raised at County Hall

Reserves Day has been marked today as part of Armed Forces Week which runs to 26 June.

Reservists give up their spare time to serve in the Reserve Forces, balancing their civilian life with a military career to ensure that should their country need them, they would be ready to serve as part of the military.

Flintshire Council has said it recognises the valuable contribution “employees who are reservists make to the Armed Forces, our community, our organisation and nation. We are proud to support Reserves Day.”

Chairman of Flintshire County Council Cllr. Joe Johnson said;

“Our employees who are reservists play a vital role in our Armed Forces and make a significant contribution to operations in the UK and overseas.

“All our reservists do a fantastic job serving the nation and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to celebrate their efforts.”

“The experience, knowledge and skills veterans and reservists gain from the military and bring to the Council is invaluable.”

“The Council were awarded the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award in November 2019.”

“The award, the highest in the scheme, recognises the Council’s commitment and ongoing support for the Armed Forces Community, which includes veterans, reservists and their families to ensure they are not unfairly disadvantaged in the workplace.”