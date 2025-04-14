Flintshire Council: Parents action group challenges data behind catholic super-school plan

Parents at one of four catholic schools in Flintshire earmarked for closure have raised concerns over the financial justifications offered by the Diocese of Wrexham.

Families at St David’s Catholic Primary School in Mold have formed an action group to oppose plans to close their school along with St Anthony’s in Saltney, St Mary’s in Flint and St Richard Gwyn High School to create a catholic super-school in Flint for pupils aged 3-18.

The proposals, by the Diocese of Wrexham and Flintshire County Council, have been justified primarily by falling pupil numbers. A year-long consultation on the plans is due to be opened at Flintshire County Council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday, April 15.

But the Diocese recently cited St David’s outstanding repair costs of £148,000 as part of the reason the school was deemed not financially viable.

Now a Freedom of Information request submitted to Flintshire County Council by parents at St David’s has revealed that figure was incorrect.

The authority’s latest Building Fabric, Mechanical and Electrical survey states that the school face a substantial substantial outlay of £90,112.

In the FOI response Flintshire Council says: “The figure of £148,000 came from the cost of identified work for the year ending 01/04/2024. Since then roofing works have been carried out.”

The completion of those repairs mean St David’s no longer has the the highest outstanding maintenance bill among cathloic schools in Flintshire.

St Mary’s requires £253,197 of maintenance work while Venerable Edward Morgan in Shotton needs £96,290. Of the non-religious local authority schools in Mold, Ysgol Bryn Gwalia faces repairs valued at £143,931 while Ysgol Bryn Coch has an estimated maintenance cost of £569,676.

“None of it adds up,” said Sarah Cunningham, a parent at St David’s who chaired a meeting with Flintshire councillor Chris Bithell where parents voiced their anger over the decision last month. “The proposal is just crazy.”

Chair of governors at St David’s Emma Baker added: “The repair backlog cited in the consultation of £148,000, has been shown by a recent FOI request to be inaccurate. Following repairs, the true figure is around £90,000, significantly lower than the £500,000 and £100,000 backlogs at two Mold schools—Ysgol Bryn Coch and Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, respectively.

“The falling pupil numbers do not make sense either. There are at least 329 new homes being built within a 1.5-mile radius of St David’s, with more likely once the land at Shire Hall is developed.

“The Flintshire Childcare Sufficiency Assessment Report 2022–2026 advises that where significant residential developments are planned, the impact on local childcare and school provision must be assessed.

“Two such developments – Bryn Castell in New Brighton and land off Gwernaffield Road in Mold – are already underway. St David’s is ideally situated to support these growing communities.

“Without St David’s, local demand in Mold will exceed available provision. One alternative school is already at capacity, while another lacks wraparound care.

“Putting St David’s through the consultation process is only devastating numbers further as parents believe the school will be closed and will not send their children here.

“But we are a valuable school offering high-quality education and with space to absorb more pupils as the local population grows. For this reason we are calling on Flintshire Council to remove St David’s from the consultation process.”

The Diocese of Wrexham was approached for a comment.

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter