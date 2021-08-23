Flintshire Council launches new Digital Hub to help people build confidence in digital skills

Flintshire County Council has launched a new online resource to help residents discover digital technology and build confidence in digital skills.

The pandemic brought into focus the need to bridge the digital divide, Covid-19 is said to have accelerated digital transformation by seven years.

In the past 18 months, there have been fundamental changes to consumer behaviour, specifically the growing shift to online channels.

Under lockdown, the use of eCommerce for everything, from purchasing takeaway food to supermarket shopping to financial transactions has grown massively.

The council admits it may sound a bit counter-intuitive to launch an online resource for those who are a “little less digitally savvy.”

But the Digital Flintshire Hub aims to grow digital knowledge and show how, with the support of friends, family or neighbours, people can get more out of digital technology.

Flintshire Council said: “Whether you are a complete novice and don’t know where to start or you just need a bit of advice, we are here to support and signpost you to the help you need.”

Some more examples of what’s included are:

· Getting online and staying safe once you’re there – including how assistive technology can help people get online;

· Keeping in touch with family and friends;

· Learning about things that interest you;

· Managing your money;

· Registering for My Account or the Council’s email newsletters

The council has worked with local organisations such as Flintshire Local Voluntary Council, Citizens Advice Flintshire, Theatr Clwyd, Aura Libraries, Dewis Cymru and Digital Communities to help create the Digital Flintshire Hub.

Flintshire’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Corporate Management and Assets, Councillor Billy Mullin, said:

“We would like everyone to experience the power of digital – to improve the potential and growth of the County and to transform the way we deliver services and, in turn, prevent social isolation. ”

“An important section of the Hub is where you can get help on health and well-being online.”

“There is information about where you can loan free devices like laptops and tablets and how you can get internet connections to get you started.”

“COVID-19 has highlighted the need to bridge the digital divide. ”

“It has shown how important it is for our residents and businesses to have the confidence and the tools they need to engage with online resources, based on their needs.”

Programme Manager, Dewi Smith of Digital Communities Wales, said:

“The Hub is a great example of support organisations working together to address the needs of the community. ”

“This site will be highly beneficial for Flintshire’s residents who are in need of support to become digitally included and we hope that people will explore and interact with the wealth of resources provided.”

“We will continue to build on the Digital Flintshire Hub – it’s a living, growing Hub which will be kept up-to-date and relevant.”

To view the Hub: Digital Flintshire.

Support is available for those not online at Flintshire Connects Centres and your local library.