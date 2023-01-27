Flintshire Council gives update for those eligible for free school meals on day of teachers strike

Flintshire County Council said pupils who are eligible for free school meals (benefits/income based only, not universal provision) will receive a direct payment if their class or school is closed due to industrial action by the National Education Union (NEU). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More than 40 schools will be fully closed in the county should a planned teachers take place on Wednesday, February 1. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The NEU is taking industrial action in response to what has been described as a “failure” to provide a fully-funded increase in pay for teachers which at least matches inflation. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In Wales a 92.28 per cent majority of NEU members voted yes on a turnout of 58.07 per cent. ‌ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The union has called for a pay rise higher than five per cent, however, the Welsh government has so far only offered a one-off payment for teaching staff i‌n addition to the existing salary increase​.‌ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This was rejected by education representatives. A similar offer to health and social care staff has also been refused. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The payment, which will be made automatically at a rate of £3.90 per day per eligible child, is intended to help parents who may be financially impacted by the closures. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the council, the payment will be made retrospectively, once it is known which schools are closing or partially closing. Parents do not need to apply or take any action in order to receive the payment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The council also confirmed that the payment will not be made for those schools that remain open fully or for those pupils who attend a partially open school. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire Council has released a list of all schools that will be closed, partially closed and fully closed on Wednesday. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire’s Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, Councillor Ian Roberts, said: ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We appreciate parents’ concerns regarding any disruption on Wednesday, February 1 and we are working with schools to manage this in the best way possible. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The full extent of the industrial action, however, will not be known until the day itself. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The list of schools issued is current as of today (Friday 27 January) and is subject to change. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Parents are advised to look out for communications from their child’s school and to take the necessary action.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Date of Action: 1st Feb 2023 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

School Fully Open Fully Closed Partial Abermorddu x Broughton x Brynford x Bryn Coch x Bryn Deva x Bryn Garth x Bryn Gwalia x Bryn Pennant x Cae’r Nant x Carmel x Cornist Park x Derwen/Kinnerton x Derwenfa/Leeswood x Drury x Estyn x Ewloe Green x Glan Aber x Golftyn x Gronant x Gwernymynydd x Gwynedd x Hawarden Village x Lixwm x Maes Glas x Maes y Felin x Merllyn x Mountain Lane x Mynydd Isa x Nannerch x Northop Hall x Owen Jones x Parc y Llan x Penarlag x Penyffordd x Queensferry x Rhos Helyg x Saltney Ferry x Sandycroft x Sealand x Southdown x Sychdyn x Trelogan x Ty Fynnon x Wepre x Westwood x Wood Memorial x Y Foel, Cilcain x Y Waun x St Ethelwold’s x St Mary’s, Nercwys x St John’s, Penymynydd x Trelawnyd VA x Yr Esgob, Caerwys x Ysgol y Llan, Whitford x St Anthony’s RC x St David’s RC x St Mary’s RC x St Winefride’s RC x Ven Edward Morgan x Ysgol Croes Atti Flint Ysgol Croes Atti Glannau Dyfdrwy Ysgol Glanrafon x Ysgol Gwenffrwd x Ysgol Mornant x Ysgol Terrig x Ysgol Pen Coch x Ysgol Maes Hyfryd x Plas Derwen PRU x Alun HS x Argoed HS x Castell Alun HS x Connah’s Quay HS x Elfed HS x Flint HS x Hawarden HS x St David’s HS x St Richard Gwyn CHS x Treffynnon x Ysgol Maes Garmon x Totals 18 41 18

The NEU has declared potential national strike action in Wales for the following dates: ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wednesday 1st February 2023

Tuesday 14th February 2023

Wednesday 15th March 2023

Thursday 16th March 2023

