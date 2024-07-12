Flint’s Jade Jones all set for Paris Olympics after being cleared of any wrongdoing in doping investigation

Flint’s Olympic taekwondo champion, Jade Jones, has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) investigation.

The decision by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) allows Jade to compete in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

Jade, who secured gold medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, faced provisional suspension after failing to provide a urine sample when UKAD officials arrived at her Manchester hotel on 1 December 2023.

However, confidential medical records presented during the investigation revealed that Jade bore “No Fault or Negligence” for her inability to submit the sample.

The incident, which occurred while Jade was undergoing dehydration training before a weigh-in, involved a significant misunderstanding.

Despite the initial confusion, Jade provided a negative sample later that day.

UKAD’s decision was supported by a psychiatric report indicating that Jade’s cognitive impairment at the time influenced her decision.

In her statement, Jade reflected on the incident, saying: “I understand and accept UKAD’s decision.

“At the moment this started, with me not giving a sample, I didn’t grasp the situation I was in and what could happen. I gave a negative sample later that day, but it’s clear I made a mistake that morning.

“What I understand now is not just the mistake I made, but the reasons it happened and that there could have been different consequences.

“I want to thank UKAD for listening and seeing the circumstances and GB Taekwondo for their support. I’m grateful that my actions have been properly understood and that I can continue to compete.

“Throughout this, I’ve not been able to share anything with those close to me, including my teammates. That has been difficult, and I hope they understand.

“I can assure everyone that I am totally committed to clean sport and remain fully focused on the Olympics.”

Paul Buxton, CEO of GB Taekwondo, praised UKAD’s thorough investigation and stood by Jones, stating,

“GB Taekwondo commends UKAD’s thorough process, respects the outcome and reaffirms that we have every confidence in Jade.

“She’s been clear about what happened on that day, candid when sharing the conditions which affected her decision-making and provided a negative sample later that afternoon.

“Jade accepts UKAD’s decision and is fully committed to clean sport.

“Anti-doping measures are vital, and GB Taekwondo has a comprehensive education plan for all its athletes. Since this case arose, we have checked our processes and again reminded our athletes and staff of the rules and their responsibilities.

“We thank UKAD for their work, the medical experts for their detailed assessments, and Jade for her commitment to the process, with all of its challenges.”

The 31-year-old Flintshire athlete will compete in her fourth Olympic Games for Team GB this summer, after being named by the British Olympic Association (BOA) as part of the taekwondo team of four that will travel to Paris.

She is set to equal Sarah Stevenson’s record of competing at four Olympic Games for Team GB in taekwondo, as she pursues an unprecedented third Olympic gold medal in Paris.

Jade’s Olympic journey began at London 2012, where she became Team GB’s first-ever Olympic taekwondo champion at just 19 years old, before retaining her title four years later at Rio 2016.