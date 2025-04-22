Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Apr 2025

Flint man jailed after attack on teen and police officer

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Flintshire man has been jailed after attacking a teenager in Mold and assaulting a police officer during his arrest.

Nathan Hughes, 23, of Chapel Street, Flint, struck a 17-year-old with a bottle following an altercation on Mold High Street on 8 February.

Police were called to the scene, where Hughes was arrested. During the arrest, he lashed out, swinging his arm and elbow into the face of a female officer, causing a nosebleed.

He was later charged with wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm on the teenager, as well as assault causing actual bodily harm to the officer. Hughes was remanded into custody ahead of sentencing.

He appeared at Mold Crown Court today, where he was jailed for one year and 11 months.

Acting District Inspector Paul Jones condemned the attack, saying: “Hughes’ violent behaviour that day was simply disgraceful.

“Violence has no place in Flintshire, and we will not tolerate any assault against an emergency service worker whilst trying to do their jobs to keep others safe.

“I would urge members of the public to call out violence towards any emergency worker, who attend work every day to face danger to help and protect you.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Plans to convert Shotton’s old police station into home
  • Drugs stash hidden in Irn-Bru can at Creamfields
  • Mold: Live on the Square returns with packed music lineup

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Plans to convert Shotton’s old police station into home

    News

    Drugs stash hidden in Irn-Bru can at Creamfields

    News

    Mold: Live on the Square returns with packed music lineup

    News

    Major repair work to shut A550 near Two Mills

    News

    Casualty freed by firefighters in Chester collision

    News

    Chester Zoo named UK’s top-rated zoo by Tripadvisor

    News

    Talented trio kick off refereeing careers on the international stage

    News

    New Flintshire walks guide encourages care for countryside

    News

    Netflix fuels £200m boost through Welsh productions

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn