Flint man jailed after attack on teen and police officer

A Flintshire man has been jailed after attacking a teenager in Mold and assaulting a police officer during his arrest.

Nathan Hughes, 23, of Chapel Street, Flint, struck a 17-year-old with a bottle following an altercation on Mold High Street on 8 February.

Police were called to the scene, where Hughes was arrested. During the arrest, he lashed out, swinging his arm and elbow into the face of a female officer, causing a nosebleed.

He was later charged with wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm on the teenager, as well as assault causing actual bodily harm to the officer. Hughes was remanded into custody ahead of sentencing.

He appeared at Mold Crown Court today, where he was jailed for one year and 11 months.

Acting District Inspector Paul Jones condemned the attack, saying: “Hughes’ violent behaviour that day was simply disgraceful.

“Violence has no place in Flintshire, and we will not tolerate any assault against an emergency service worker whilst trying to do their jobs to keep others safe.

“I would urge members of the public to call out violence towards any emergency worker, who attend work every day to face danger to help and protect you.”