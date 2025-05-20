Flint councillor Mel Buckley elected as new chair of Flintshire Council

Flint Oakenholt councillor Mel Buckley has been elected the new chair of Flintshire County Council.

She succeeds Cllr Dennis Hutchinson in the role for 2025/26.

The council also re-elected Llanfynydd Cllr Dave Hughes as leader of the council at its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday in a hotly-contested battle.

Cllr Hughes saw off competition from Flintshire People’s Voice Cllr Gillian Brockley representing Hawarden Aston, Buckley Mountain Cllr Carol Ellis of the True Independents and Cilcain councillor and Liberal Democrat group leader Andrew Parkhurst.

Tributes were paid to outgoing chair Cllr Hutchinson for his firm and fair approach to the role over the past 12 months.

Gwernaffield and Gwernymynydd Cllr David Coggins-Cogan said: “It’s been a really fun year with you as chair.

“I think I would characterise this as the ‘naughty table’ as I think between us we’ve had more tellings-off from the chair than any other members of groups in the chamber.

“However they’ve always been taken in good grace because they’ve always been very fairly applied. There’s often a battle between the ruling and opposition groups but there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that You yourself have led in an independent and fair manner and you’ve been a credit to the county, thank you.”

Buckley Bistre Cllr Mike Peers also paid tribute, saying: “You’ve done well Dennis. you’ve been firm but fair in allowing members of the council the opportunity to have their voices heard within the council chamber.

“Politics has not come into it with you allowing anyone the opportunity to take part in the debate. Dennis is a friend, a co-ward member and a man of the people.”

Long-time friend Cllr Chris Bithell added: “I’ve probably known Dennis longer than most.

“You’ve been wonderful in the chair this year. You’ve put me in my place on occasion and that’s what we expect, that’s what you’ve done.

“You’re well respected and well liked and that has ben a boon to the council during your year in office. Thank you for all that you’ve done and to you consort Jeannie too.”

Seemingly the new chair will have big boots to fill, but Flint Coleshill and Trelawny Cllr Michelle Perfect had no hesitation putting forward Cllr Buckley for the role.

“I’ve known Mell all my life,” she said. “However I got to know her properly in 2012 when she was arranging a watch party for the London Olympics as we cheered along to victory taekwondo legend Jade Jones.

“What struck me was how Mel brought our community in Flint together. The energy, community spirit, the pride. She made it all happen.

“Since then Mel has proven time and time again that she was made for public service, serving the people of Flint and Oakenholt brilliantly. She brings people together, even in tough times and she does it with a quiet strength and community focus.

“One of the most powerful things Mel has done, as our town’s mayor, was organising the first ever Flint Pride. It was a landmark moment for our town and a celebration of inclusion and community.

“But it wasn’t easy. Mel faced real challenges at great personal cost but she has never backed down because she believes that standing up for others matters.”

Cllr Buckley was elected chair of the county council unopposed.

It was not the same story when councillors were asked to nominate the leader of the council.

Incumbent leader Cllr Dave Hughes, who has led the coalition cabinet since October 2024, faced a number of challenges.

He was nominated by Cllr Christine Jones, who praised his ‘strong leadership’.

“Cllr Hughes has shown strong leadership since taking the position eight months ago,” she said. “He has led us through some difficult and challenging times especially with the budgetary constraints we have faced this year.”

Flintshire People’s Voice Cllr Alasdair Ibbotson challenged by nominating his party colleague Cllr Gillian Brockley.

“As well as being a crusader for the residents of Hawarden and Aston, Cllr Brockley is a Welsh-speaker and comes into this role with a clear proposal to improve the lives of the people of Flintshire,” he said.

Northop Cllr Marion Bateman nominated fellow True Independent Cllr Carol Ellis saying: “She would be a very strong leader of this council, which is what we need.”

Meanwhile Cllr David Coggins-Cogan putt forward fellow Lib Dem Cllr Andrew Parkhurst.

“Andrew as part of the Welsh Liberal Democrats has already delivered for Flintshire by bringing an extra £1.25m to Flintshire in the last budget round,” said Cllr Coggins-Cogan.

Despite strong arguments made for most of the opposition candidates, Cllr Hughes was re-elected as leader with 43 votes.

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter