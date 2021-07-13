Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 13th Jul 2021

Flint Coastguard rescue team called out twice on Monday

Volunteers from the Flint Coastguard rescue team were scrambled to two incidents on Monday.

The first call came in at 11.25am with a report of an incident at Flintshire Bridge.

A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said: “Team were paged by UK Coastguard to assist North Wales Police with an incident on the Flintshire Bridge. Thankfully, shortly after we arrived the Police has brought the incident to a safe conclusion.”

As they were about to leave the scene at Flintshire Bridge the team were called upon again this time to Princes Dock in Liverpool.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “As we were standing down from the previous incident we had an alert from our control room that a similar incident was taking place near Princes Dock in Liverpool, thankfully as we arrived on scene, two of our full time officers (AC15-Area Commander and S15B-Senior Coastal Ops Officer) had arrived on scene to assist the person involved until Merseyside Police arrived.”

The Flint-based team is made up entirely of specially trained and equipped volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

They respond to a wide range of emergency incidents including people in the water, rope rescue incidents, mud rescues, Search and Rescue Helicopter Operations, and vulnerable missing person searches.

Coastguard Rescue Teams also work closely with the police, ambulance and fire service, mountain rescue teams, and RNLI Lifeboat crews and are called upon at any time of the day or night in all weather conditions.



