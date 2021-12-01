Flint based wet wipe manufacturer heading towards plastic-free future

The UK Government is to consider strict new standards for wet wipes to prevent dangerous pollution being flushed down toilets and ending up in rivers or littering beaches.

A Flint wet wipe manufacturer has said it is already well on its way towards a plastic-free future, having removed more than 15,000 tonnes in the last three years.

Nice-Pak International, which produces wipes for global brands and retailers, has been working with customers to cut out plastic from more than 60 per cent of its products, up from less than 10 per cent in 2018.

Wet wipes and moist wipe products, such as moist toilet tissue, are used for a range of hygiene and other purposes.

As well the plastics directly contained in many of these nonflushable items, fatbergs can result in indirect plastic pollution as they are a cause of overflows, which can disperse macro and micro plastics into the wider environment.

Many wet wipes are single-use plastic items and can cause problems for sewers and the environment.

Future policy options being explored by the UK Government include a possible ban on wet wipes containing plastic to encourage the public to shift away from single-use items.

Another measure being considered is overhauling wet wipe labels to help consumers dispose of these items correctly.

Labour MP Fleur Anderson MP’s has tabled a Bill to prohibit the manufacture and sale of wet wipes containing plastic which had its first reading last month, Nice-Pak has welcomed the politician on the journey.

Robert Woodall, managing director at Nice-Pak International, said: “We have big ambitions for the future, as we are aiming to eliminate plastic from 80 to 90 per cent of the wipes we supply to the UK by the end of 2022.

“As the UK’s leading producer, we have invested millions of pounds into our facilities to create sustainable products and recyclable packaging and since 2018, we have removed plastic from more than 250 million packs of wipes.

“We pride ourselves on being an innovative and forward-thinking manufacturer and want to help make a positive change and encourage more consumers to use plastic-free wipes.

“Showcasing more ecological and UK-made solutions has been made possible thanks to Nice-Pak’s progressive approach, which included our sustainability pledges launched in 2019.”

Nice-Pak, which also has factories in Wigan and Germany, actively promotes sustainable solutions to customers as part of its sustainability pledge.

Alison Roberts, CSR and communications manager at Nice-Pak, said: “It’s encouraging to see our long-standing work creating an impact on our business and the environment.

“By pioneering the development of sustainable products, recyclable packaging solutions, and forming strong partnerships with suppliers and customers, we have eradicated more than 3,600 tonnes of plastic for one leading retailer alone.”

Earlier this year, the company was awarded the gold medal for sustainability for the sixth year in a row by EcoVadis, a global sustainability ratings provider. Nice-Pak placed in the top five per cent out of more than 75,000 organisations evaluated.