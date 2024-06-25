Five day junior doctors strike in England to impact Countess of Chester Hospital services

The Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is encouraging the public to use NHS 111 for all their non-emergency healthcare needs, as junior doctors gear up for five days of industrial action next week.

Significant disruption to services is expected when junior doctors strike from 7am on 27 June to 7am on 2 July 2024.

NHS Cheshire and Merseyside’s Deputy Medical Director, Dr Fiona Lemmens, is urging people to use NHS 111 for any non-urgent healthcare needs, and to support the safe and timely discharge of loved ones who are ready to leave hospital.

Dr Lemmens said: “The NHS has tried and tested plans in place to mitigate risks to patient safety and manage any disruption during industrial action, but inevitably a walkout on this scale will lead to significant service disruption.

“If you need urgent medical help and you’re not sure where to go, use NHS 111 online to get assessed and directed to the right place for you. But you should still call 999 or go to A&E in an emergency when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.”

The NHS will continue to deliver planned care where possible, especially for patients in greatest clinical need, and patients with planned appointments are urged to attend unless contacted directly by the NHS to reschedule.

The Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will be using its website and social media channels to provide up-to-date information to the public about service disruption – so please check before you travel.

The NHS 111 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call, go online, or use the NHS App to find out:

Where to get help for your symptoms

How to find general health information and advice

Where to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine

How to get a repeat prescription

How to get an emergency dental appointment

If needed, NHS 111 can also arrange a call back from a nurse, doctor, or paramedic, or an appointment at the most appropriate local service including local pharmacies, urgent treatment centres, GP practices, or A&E.

More information about when to call 999 and when to go to A&E is available via the national NHS website.