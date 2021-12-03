Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 3rd Dec 2021

First Omicron case identified in Wales – in Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area

Public Health Wales have stated there is ‘no evidence of wider community transmission’ after the first case of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus has been identified in Wales.

Dr Meng Khaw, National Director for Health Protection and Screening Services for Public Health Wales, said: “The Welsh Government has today confirmed a case of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus in Wales.

“The case was identified in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area, and is linked with international travel. There is no evidence of wider community transmission.

“The number of mutations in the Omicron variant is concerning, but new variants are anticipated. We keep variants under constant review, and we work with UK partners to identify, detect and monitor new and known variants. The Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain in Wales.

“The single best thing you can do to protect yourself, your community and the NHS against new variants of Coronavirus is to take up the offer of a vaccine.

“You can also protect yourself and others by maintaining a social distance where possible, washing hands regularly, keeping homes well-ventilated, and working from home if you can. Use a Covid Pass and a face covering where required.

“If you develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test by calling 119 or by visiting the Welsh Government website.”



