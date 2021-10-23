Firearms, drugs and cash seized by North Wales Police in county lines operation

Several arrests were made after a large amount of cash, firearms and class A drugs were seized in North Wales.

North Wales Police took part in an operation last week aimed at cracking down on county lines drug dealers across the region.

It was also designed to safeguard vulnerable victims, including children.

A number of warrants were executed and joint operations were carried out involving neighbouring forces, including Merseyside Police and Greater Manchester Police.

A joint operation was also carried with the British Transport Police, targeting those who use the railway to transport drugs into North Wales.

Highlights across the area included:

4 x warrants executed

7 x arrests

A vulnerable person identified, who we will now aim to protect from further criminal exploitation

2 x firearms seized

Cannabis cultivation uncovered

Significant amount of cash and class A and B drugs seized

Chief Superintendent Jason Devonport said: “Last week, officers were in hotspot areas across the force area to target individuals involved in county lines drug dealing and exploitation, carrying out stop searches and high visibility disruption tactics.

“County line gangs exploit the most vulnerable people in our communities, including children and young people, to store and sell drugs.

“They are intimidated, coerced, threatened and often subject to violence.

“As a result, our officers remain absolutely committed to working with neighbouring forces to pursue offenders and safeguard individuals who may be at risk.

“Together we will continue to make North Wales a hostile environment to those who seek to engage in criminal activity.”

Since its initial launch in October 2018, County Lines Intensification Week has seen focussed and coordinated action against county line offenders.

This year, the operation was again run in partnership with The Children’s Society and their #LookCloser campaign to spot the signs of exploitation in children and young people.

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: “The week was a great success and I am grateful for the massive amount of work which went into this from all the staff and officers involved both in North Wales and across the region.

“A significant amount of cash and class A drugs, as well as two firearms, are now off our streets thanks to the work of those involved.

“Pursuing those who cause harm to our communities is our daily business and our pursuit of those who distribute drugs will continue 24/7.

“If you are abusing vulnerable people and causing misery to our communities, you should expect firm and relentless action to be taken against you.

“Keeping our communities safe, pursuing offenders and preventing crime remain our top priorities.”