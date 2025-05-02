Financial help expanded for 16-18s in Alyn and Deeside

More students in Alyn and Deeside may now qualify for financial help with their education as the Welsh Government expands access to the Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA).

EMA is a weekly payment of £40 offered to 16 to 18-year-olds in full-time education to help cover the cost of meals, transport and study supplies.

From this year, income thresholds have increased, allowing more families to apply for support. Households with one dependent child are now eligible if their income is £23,400 or less. For households with two or more dependent children, the threshold is £25,974 or less.

Local Member of the Senedd, Jack Sargeant, is encouraging families in Alyn and Deeside to check if they are eligible. He said:

“EMA applications for 2025-26 are now open. I’m really proud of the Welsh EMA offer which, at £40 a week, is the most generous in the UK.”

Highlighting the local impact, Mr Sargeant added:

“This change is about making sure support is available to more students in places like Alyn and Deeside, to access education.”

He also spoke about a recent visit to Deeside Sixth, where he discussed the EMA with students.

“I recently met with students at Deeside Sixth to discuss the Educational Maintenance Allowance and they were very clear how important it is,” he said.

“Wales leads the way on supporting students like them and this expansion is about further enhancing that offer.”

According to government figures, 1,870 learners in Flintshire have claimed EMA since 2020. The raised thresholds mean even more could benefit when the new academic year begins in September.

Mr Sargeant added:

“I would encourage all 16-18 year olds and their families to check if they are eligible, even if they haven’t been in previous years.”