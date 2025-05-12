Fears bus reform plans will exclude views of elderly people

The older people’s commissioner for Wales warned people could be denied a meaningful say about a major shake-up of bus services due to a tight timetable for scrutiny.

Rhian Bowen-Davies, who was appointed last summer, expressed concerns about the “extremely narrow” timetable for a bill which aims to transform bus services in Wales.

Writing to the Senedd’s climate committee, she said a six-week consultation window, which included three bank holidays, does not allow enough time for people to respond.

Ms Bowen-Davies wrote: “11 weeks is insufficient to undertake the scrutiny process, especially on such a significant piece of draft legislation.

“The timetable does not allow for meaningful consultation with stakeholders, including members of the public and particularly older people.”

‘Exclusion’

Ms Bowen-Davies, who is scheduled to give evidence to the committee on May 22, argued the May 13 consultation deadline fails to give the issue the attention it deserves.

The former police officer said: “Issues relating to transport, particularly buses, are often raised with me by older people and I am very keen to ensure there is sufficient time for meaningful consultation on the bill and that older people’s voices are heard.”

In a letter published ahead of a committee meeting on May 7, she wrote: “Older people often tell me they want a voice in decision making but that digital exclusion often acts as a barrier.”

Warning that an explanatory note, which was published alongside the bill, runs to more than 200 pages, she stressed: “It is important to recognise that over 100,000 people aged 75-plus in Wales do not use the internet.”

Plaid Cymru’s Llŷr Gruffydd, who chairs the climate committee which is scrutinising the bill, stated that 11 sitting weeks is in line with standard practice in his reply.

“This necessitates a shorter consultation period than would be the case, for example, for a policy inquiry where the committee has autonomy over timetabling matters,” he wrote.

‘Inadvertently’

Senedd members on the business committee, which organises proceedings in the Welsh Parliament, agreed the 11-week timetable.

Mr Gruffydd added: “We acknowledge that the six-week consultation period is likely to present challenges for those wishing to submit evidence. However, we are keen to ensure that this evidence is available in good time to test with witnesses.”

With the business committee reviewing the legislative scrutiny process, Ms Bowen-Davies called for reform to ensure digital exclusion is not “inadvertently built in”.

She told the climate committee: “This review should reflect on the time needed to support and enable genuine and meaningful consultation, as well as engagement with groups who have an interest in legislative proposals.

“Future timetables should also take into account bank holidays and other factors that may impact on people’s ability to respond. Changes to allow more time for consultation should be made to the timetable for scrutinising legislation.”

By Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter