Farmer tractor protest passes Wrexham’s MS office and blocks city centre roads

A Wrexham road was blocked this afternoon by tractors as rural protests came to the door of a Welsh Government Minister.

The protest took place outside the Rhosddu Road office of Wrexham's MS Lesley Griffiths is also Cabinet Secretary Rural Affairs.

The protest this afternoon appears linked to recent disputes with Welsh Government, that have come to a head over the 'Sustainable Farming Scheme'. One area of friction is a proposal to access to the scheme farmers would have to plant 10% of their land with trees with another 10% as wildlife habitats.

A small convoy of tractors passed through Wrexham, followed by several other vehicles of support, with a 'go slow' blocking a section of Rhosddu Road.

Following the protest there appeared to be fresh eggs smashed on the door and doorstep of the MS's office.

Another two videos have also been shared by Gareth Wyn Jones, a sheep and beef farmer, also known for his media work:

Other recent issues that could be familiar to readers include nitrates, and badger culls around tuberculosis concerns.

Last week NFU Cymru President, Aled Jones said: "We met with the Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths on Tuesday this week to express the deep concerns of the industry and we left her in no doubt over the strength of feeling and seriousness of the situation following the robust feedback we have received from our series of roadshows. I welcome the fact that the Minister recognises the serious concerns of farmers and as such has agreed to meet and look at ways to address these issues.

"Having travelled the length and breadth of Wales in the past week and met with thousands of members, it is clear that the current Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) consultation and the proposals laid out in it are causing a deep sense of anguish and concern as members contemplate the future scheme and the implications on their own individual business.

"The Minister has assured me this remains a genuine consultation and so I would urge anyone with an interest in Welsh farming to respond and let the Government know directly the strength of feeling that exists amongst our farming community. The information, briefings and response template are all available on the NFU Cymru website.

"The current consultation which proposes that the Basic Payment Scheme will be fully phased out in 2029 with no long-term stability payment in its place within the SFS is set against the backdrop of a challenging time for Welsh farmers. Agricultural inputs are over a third higher than pre-covid times, water quality regulations have added a huge regulatory and cost burden on farming businesses and bovine TB continues to cause heartache to farming families."

(Thanks to Rich for the video above)

