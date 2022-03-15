A Facebook group has been created for former Connah’s Quay High School pupils to share any photographs and stories they may have from the past.

The school is celebrating its 50th anniversary year and the new Facebook group is intended exclusively for all former Connah’s Quay pupils and teachers, regardless of their age or the school year in which they attended.

A Connah’s Quay High School spokesperson said: “We are very excited to launch our new Facebook group aimed at ex Connah’s Quay High School pupils.”

“We are researching the history of the school and are looking forward to celebrating our 50th Anniversary year.”

“We would absolutely love to hear about any stories you have of your time at Connah’s Quay High School and see any photos that you may like to share”

The Facebook group can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/427627262450647