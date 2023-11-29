Exploring safer dog walking around livestock: Natural Resources Wales launches survey

Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the primary body responsible for environmental and natural resource management in Wales, is inviting dog owners to assist with a survey.

It aims to explore how dog walking can be enjoyed responsibly, minimising potential disturbances to wildlife and risks to livestock.

The motivation behind this survey arises from understanding the significant health and wellbeing benefits of dog ownership, especially in encouraging physical activity and outdoor exploration.

Dog owners often relish walking their pets, whether it's a routine stroll near home or an adventurous excursion in new areas.

However, these activities can lead to unintended consequences, such as dogs chasing or even harming livestock, and disturbing wildlife.

NRW seeks to gather insights from dog owners through a brief, anonymous survey.

The outcomes of this survey will be crucial in developing trials and strategies to reduce such incidents.

The aim is to achieve a harmonious balance where people can continue enjoying the mental and physical benefits of dog walking, while also safeguarding the wellbeing of wildlife and livestock.

As the largest Welsh Government Sponsored Body, NRW has a significant role in ensuring sustainable maintenance and use of Wales' environment and natural resources.

This initiative is part of their wider remit to enhance and protect the country's natural assets for present and future generations.

Dog owners are encouraged to take part in this survey, sharing their experiences and recommendations.

The findings are expected to guide NRW's policies and practices and to help dog owners understand and adopt more wildlife-friendly practices during their walks.

To participate in the survey, dog owners can visit this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScj_D2ItDFdfTrsJGYjeojMqwECuyepFn3empuGwp-eFvlPQQ/viewform

