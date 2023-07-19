Expedition qualifies Flint students for silver Duke of Edinburgh Award

A group of sixth formers enjoyed a long weekend camping and hiking in the Welsh countryside as the final stage in qualifying for their Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The four year 12 students from Flint High School completed a 3 day hike and 2 night camp in Snowdonia, around Capel Curig and Betws y Coed, for the expedition which involved carrying all their food, drink, and sleeping equipment with them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Having spent the last 9 months preparing for the final expedition which involved planning the hike, learning and practicing navigation skills, emergency procedures, and first aid, as well as a practice hike in April spending 2 nights camping and 2 days hiking around Llangollen, the students were well equipped to take on their final challenge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All four students will now go on to prepare for the Gold Award over the next 12 months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Phill Dowle, teacher of science and lead teacher of medical science, is the D of E Co-ordinator at the school and has been responsible for encouraging students to participate in the programme over the years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said: “The DofE programme offers so many benefits to young people; it gives them opportunities to make friends, develop new skills, increase their resilience, encourage them to believe in their abilities, and experience of working as a team. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am really proud of this group of students for all their hard work throughout the year, alongside studying for their A-Levels. They have worked as a team; supporting each other during the hard times, celebrating the fun times, helping each other cook, and striking tents in windy weather. Well done and congratulations to them all. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I look forward to supporting them to achieve their Gold Award next year, and to seeing what they do in the future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One of the students, Nia Lovatt, who completed her Bronze Award last year, said: “I enjoyed the challenge of the longer, more difficult routes, the map reading and the independence we gained through completing our silver DofE expedition. I’m really looking forward to doing the Gold Award, where I can be challenged even further.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To achieve their DofE awards, students must complete four areas of activity: volunteering (giving up time to help others in the local community), skills (improving a skill or learning a new one), physical (improving fitness levels) and expedition (hiking and camping). For the Gold award, there is also a residential element. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

