Ewloe school marks VE80 with music and memories

Pupils and staff at Penarlâg CP School in Ewloe commemorated the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with a day of remembrance, celebration and community connection.

Children arrived dressed in red, white and blue, helping to transform the school hall into a vibrant backdrop for the day’s events.

A special morning assembly reflected on the significance of VE Day, while older pupils observed a minute’s silence at midday to honour those who served during the Second World War.

In the afternoon, the school welcomed senior members of the community for a tea and cake event.

Guests were treated to live entertainment by Year 6 pupils and the school’s Singing Club, bringing a sense of nostalgia and warmth to the occasion.