Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 11th May 2025

Ewloe school marks VE80 with music and memories

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Pupils and staff at Penarlâg CP School in Ewloe commemorated the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with a day of remembrance, celebration and community connection.

Children arrived dressed in red, white and blue, helping to transform the school hall into a vibrant backdrop for the day’s events.

A special morning assembly reflected on the significance of VE Day, while older pupils observed a minute’s silence at midday to honour those who served during the Second World War.

In the afternoon, the school welcomed senior members of the community for a tea and cake event.

Guests were treated to live entertainment by Year 6 pupils and the school’s Singing Club, bringing a sense of nostalgia and warmth to the occasion.

ad

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Flintshire planners urged to reject padel court plan near Broughton
  • Plan to turn Buckley police station into five apartments backed for approval
  • Shotton HMO plan recommended for approval despite concerns

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire planners urged to reject padel court plan near Broughton

    News

    Plan to turn Buckley police station into five apartments backed for approval

    News

    Shotton HMO plan recommended for approval despite concerns

    News

    Buckley: School’s art project marks VE Day and Auschwitz anniversary

    News

    Looking for your dream job? Chester Zoo hiring keepers to care for giraffes and red pandas

    News

    TfW and Police offer free cycle marking in Shotton

    News

    Yellow warning issued for thunderstorms across Flintshire

    News

    Police appeal after serious collision on A41 in Chester

    News

    Senedd to debate school smartphone ban next week

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn