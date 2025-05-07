Everything you need to know about Chester Zoo’s Run For Nature 2025

Chester Zoo’s popular Run For Nature is set to return on Sunday 21 September 2025, offering a unique opportunity to run among the animals while supporting vital wildlife conservation efforts.

This year’s event features a brand new 10km route, the introduction of a new 5km race, and the return of the one-mile ‘Zoom’ fun run for children aged 4 to 15.

A total of 2,500 spaces are available, and organisers expect them to sell out quickly.

Run For Nature raises funds to support the zoo’s charitable mission, with all proceeds from this year’s event going towards efforts to protect Nubian giraffes in East Africa.

These critically threatened animals face serious challenges in the wild, including habitat loss, poaching, and conflict with humans.

Sarah Jones, Fundraising Lead at Chester Zoo, said:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing back Run For Nature for a third incredible year. We’ve now doubled the distance runners spend inside the zoo, so they’ll pass by even more iconic animals – a really special experience you won’t get anywhere else.

“Not only that, but each person will be supporting our giraffe conservation projects in East Africa, which include monitoring populations in the wild, supporting anti-poaching efforts and working with communities to safeguard vital habitats. This work has already seen the safe translocation of several Nubian giraffes to protected national parks in Uganda to help the species thrive.”

The 2025 event offers a flat and fast course, making it ideal for seasoned runners hoping to set a personal best, as well as newcomers looking to enjoy a scenic and meaningful challenge.

Each runner will receive a wooden medal and free entry to the zoo for the rest of the day — offering the chance to relax and explore alongside over 30,000 animals after crossing the finish line.

Participants will also receive a race pack through the post, including their bib number and fundraising information.

Top fundraisers will be in with a chance to win prizes including annual zoo memberships, animal adoptions, and exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences.

Sarah added:

“Whether you’re running the full 10km, taking on the 5km challenge, or joining in the Zoom run for kids, there really is something for everyone. Each route is relatively flat, so be prepared for a new PB! Registration is now open for all three events, so just sign up online and we’ll post everything you need straight to your door. We’re expecting places to go fast, so don’t hang around!”

To register for Chester Zoo’s Run For Nature 10km, 5km, or Zoom fun run, visit: www.chesterzoo.org/run