Employees from Mold’s P&A Group push boundaries for mental health charity

Employees from the Mold-based P&A Group are embarking on two physically demanding charity challenges this September, aiming to raise both funds and awareness for mental health.

The company, known for its long-standing charitable efforts, has chosen North East Wales Mind as its 2024 charity of the year, and staff are stepping up to the task.

Twelve employees will take part in a 150-foot abseil down Liverpool Cathedral, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. The abseil will take place this month, marking the first of two significant events planned by the company.

The participants, representing various divisions of the P&A Group—including Zest Outdoor Living, Woodworks Garden Centre, and P&A Pallets—are: Chloe Blundell, Phil Parsonage, Eve Morgan, Gemma Gannon, Jody Lloyd, Cristina Franco, Fiona Black, Thomas Jones, Alwyn Williams, David Fitzgibbon, Bethan Higham, and Vivian Latham.

In a separate event on 22nd September, Ben Morgan, nephew of P&A Group Chairman Steve Morgan, will tackle the Ironman challenge. An experienced competitor, Ben is no stranger to endurance events, having completed six Ironman triathlons.

This year, however, the challenge is intensified by the fact that the swimming section will take place in the sea, as opposed to calmer, still waters. His efforts will raise additional funds for North East Wales Mind through a JustGiving page.

Speaking about the company’s charitable efforts, Steve Morgan, Chairman of P&A Group, expressed pride in his employees’ determination. “Both of these events are powerful testament to our commitment, as a company, to raising awareness of mental health issues, as we support North East Wales Mind as our chosen charity this year. It also demonstrates the lengths our employees are willing to push themselves to when it comes to raising money for charity.”

North East Wales Mind provides vital mental health support services to communities in Flintshire and Wrexham. In addition to offering telephone counselling and emotional support, the charity provides a variety of online services and activities aimed at helping people maintain emotional well-being. Their phone lines are available from 10am to 4pm on weekdays.

P&A Group’s employees have a strong tradition of giving back to the community, having raised over £160,000 for numerous charities over the last 14 years. These include well-known organisations such as Dementia UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, British Heart Foundation, Hope House, and Cancer Research UK, among others.

The company itself is comprised of several divisions, including Zest Outdoor Living, a leading supplier of timber garden products, P&A Pallets & Packaging, and the award-winning Woodworks Garden Centre in Mold. As P&A Group continues to grow, its commitment to supporting charitable causes remains at the heart of its operations.

To support the fundraising efforts for North East Wales Mind, donations can be made directly through Ben Morgan’s JustGiving page or by contacting the charity.

For more information about P&A Group and their charity work, visit their website or follow them on social media for updates on these impressive challenges.