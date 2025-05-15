Drugs dogs Marvin and Oakley help police carry out 31 stop searches in Chester

Two police dogs named Marvin and Oakley played a key role in a targeted drugs operation in Chester this week, helping officers conduct 31 stop searches across the city centre in just one day.

Eight of those searches resulted in positive drug finds.

The operation, led by Cheshire Police and supported by city centre business group Chester BID, is the first in a new series aimed at clamping down on drug-related crime and antisocial behaviour in public spaces.

Marvin and Oakley, both specially trained to detect illegal substances, accompanied officers on patrol around key areas of the city on Tuesday.

The dogs’ keen noses enabled officers to swiftly identify individuals potentially carrying drugs, allowing for rapid interventions and searches.

Inspector James Wilson from Chester’s Local Policing Unit said:

“Drugs dogs are a great asset to the policing tactics we use every day to protect people in Chester. They allow us to identify anyone who may be carrying illegal substances and tackle drug-related crime quickly and efficiently.

“Crime such as this has a real impact on entire communities, including residents, businesses and visitors, so we are grateful to Chester BID for funding the drugs dog operations. It shows how we work together with our partners to improve public safety.”

Over the next 12 months, Chester BID has committed to funding multiple drugs dog operations across the city.

These will take place during busy periods and will focus on identified hotspots where concerns have been raised by local businesses, residents and visitors.

The initiative is part of Chester BID’s broader Enhancing programme, which focuses on maintaining a city environment that is clean, safe, and welcoming for all who live, work and spend time in the area.

Carl Critchlow, BID Manager at Chester BID, said:

“We know that a safe and secure city is a priority for the businesses we represent and for the people who visit Chester. These operations help provide reassurance and tackle problems that affect the reputation and experience of our city centre.”

Police say the results of this initial operation show how effective this type of targeted patrol can be.

Officers were able to engage directly with members of the public, address concerns, and demonstrate a visible deterrent to anyone considering carrying illegal substances into the city.

Inspector Wilson added: “I urge anyone who has any concerns in our city – whether that be about anti-social behaviour, drug-related activity, or any other type of crime – to get in touch with us via the Cheshire Police website or by calling 101, and we will do the rest.”