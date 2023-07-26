Drug gang who flooded Chester with crack cocaine jailed for total of 29 years

A group of six men involved in a major cocaine and crack cocaine supply network in Chester city centre have been jailed for a total of 29 years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Organised Crime Group utilised flare messages to advertise the sale of drugs to users. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A six-month operation led by detectives from Chester’s CID Proactive Team resulted in the exposure of the criminal enterprise. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The men, sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday 21st July, include Daniel Meredith, 36, Ryan Jones, 31, Joshua Hill, 28, Reece Morrison, 20, William Mead, 19, and Dillon O’Gorman, 27. Their individual sentences range from two years and three months to nine years and four months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Meredith and Jones, considered the controllers of the line, used a network of associates to supply and distribute illegal drugs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Operating the contact phone, they would direct their dealers to make the supply. Street dealers Hill and O’Gorman would then meet with local users within the Blacon area to provide cocaine. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Morrison and Mead were regular contacts of Jones and Meredith and established their own drug rounds using drugs purchased from them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The investigation culminated in a series of strikes conducted between 26 October and 18 November 2022 in Blacon, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine, graft phones, drug paraphernalia, and cash. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Further evidence was recovered, including CCTV, ANPR, and DNA, linking the gang to the supply of illegal class A drugs into Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The group’s use of mobile phones was a key aspect of the investigation, aiding detectives in uncovering their drug supply enterprise. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham of Chester CID Proactive said, “Meredith and Jones thought they could establish a cocaine supply line into the heart of the city, with drugs being openly supplied in the community. Little did they know we were hot on their trail.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All six were subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Needham thanked his team for their work in bringing the Organised Crime Group to justice and removing a large quantity of cocaine destined for Chester’s streets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He emphasised the devastating impact of illegal drugs on users and the wider community, reaffirming Chester CID’s commitment to combating drug activity in the city. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The six men were sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday 21 July: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

• Daniel Meredith, 36, Stratford Road, Chester, received nine years and four months.

• Ryan Jones, 31, of Auckland Road, Chester, received nine years.

• Joshua Hill, 28, of Conway Court, Ellesmere Port, received three years.

• Reece Morrison, 20, of Graham Road, Chester, received two years and six months.

• William Mead, 19, of Coleridge Close, Chester, received two years and three months.

• Dillon O’Gorman, 27, of Melbourne Road, Chester, received three years and nine months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

