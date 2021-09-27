Driver 3,5 times over drink drive limit as Flintshire police target takeaway delivery vehicles

Police in Flintshire carried out an operation on Friday targeting takeaway delivery vehicles and taxis.

Operation Blue Gouda saw officers from Flintshire North joined by special constables and licensing officers.

One food delivery driver was arrested after they were found to be 3.5 times the drink-drive limit, the vehicle was also seized due to the driver having no insurance.

A number of vehicles were stopped and three traffic offences were reported.

Taxi checks resulted in a number of “recommendations to vehicles.”

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said: “Officers from Rota 4 alongside special constables and Flintshire licensing carried out OP BLUE GOUDA targeting takeaway delivery vehicles and taxis in the Flintshire North area.”

“As a result, 3 Traffic Offence Reports (TORS) were given by the special constables for various offences.”

“Also Flintshire Licensing in partnership with local Flintshire response officers conducted taxi checks resulting in a number of recommendations to vehicles.”

“One food delivery vehicle was seized for no insurance with the driver being arrested and blowing 148 in custody, over 3.5 times the drink-drive limit.”

“The intention of this multi-agency operation was to reduce the risk of harm on our roads by targeting those who use it the most.”