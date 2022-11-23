Don’t bin your garden waste stickers, you will need them next year, says council

Households that have subscribed to Flintshire Council’s garden waste collection are being urged to keep the new stickers provided earlier this year on their brown bins.

This year, the council issued a new type of sticker, which contains an RFID (radio frequency identification) tag, to all households who subscribe to the collection service.

The electronic stickers work in a similar way to shop security tags or stickers and are to be attached to the brown bin and registered to each property.

The electronic sticker is intended to be automatically scanned by a chip reader on the bin lift at the back of the bin wagon to confirm that a subscription is in place and make it easier for the crews to identify that the bin is eligible for collection.

Garden waste collections will come to end in the second week of December and the council has said:

“Please do not remove the sticker you were provided with from your brown bin when your collections end.”

“This will be used for the 2023 collection service if you choose to subscribe again.

“Subscriptions for the 2023 season will be opened in the New Year.

