Dog’s fatal collapse prompts blue-green algae alert in North Wales
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued a public warning following the sudden death of a dog at a park on the North Wales coast.
The dog collapsed at Penmaen Park, near Penmaenmawr Sail Club, in Conwy County Borough.
The incident is suspected to be linked to toxic blue-green algae in the area.
In a statement, NRW advised visitors and residents to stay away from the water and keep their pets at a safe distance.
The agency is investigating the possible presence of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, which can produce harmful toxins when environmental conditions are favourable.
Speaking on the incident, an NRW spokesperson said, “We’ve received a report of possible blue-green algae in rock pools around Penmaen Park near Penmaenmawr Sail Club. Sadly, a dog has collapsed and died due to suspected algae poisoning. If you’re in the area, please keep yourselves and pets away from the water.”
Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are microscopic organisms found in freshwater lakes, ponds, and stagnant water bodies.
When environmental conditions are favourable, such as warm temperatures and abundant nutrients, these organisms can rapidly multiply, forming what’s called an algal bloom.
Some species of blue-green algae produce toxins, which can be harmful to animals and humans.
Blue-green algae pose a particular threat to dogs because they are attracted to the water and may drink from contaminated sources or ingest algae by licking their fur after swimming.
It can cause serious health problems, including liver damage, neurological issues, vomiting, and death.
Dog owners should be aware of the following regarding blue-green algae:
Know the signs: Algal blooms can appear as blue-green scum or a paint-like slick on the water’s surface. However, not all blooms are visible, and toxins can still be present even if the water appears clear.
Avoid exposure: Prevent your dog from entering or drinking from water bodies with visible algal blooms or where blue-green algae warnings have been issued. Keep your dog on a leash near potentially contaminated water.
Rinse your dog: If your dog has swum in a potentially contaminated water source, thoroughly rinse their fur with clean water to remove any algae residue.
If you suspect your dog has ingested blue-green algae:
Seek immediate veterinary attention. Time is crucial, as prompt treatment can make a significant difference in your dog’s prognosis.
Do not induce vomiting unless specifically instructed to do so by your veterinarian.
Inform the veterinarian about the possible exposure to blue-green algae, as this will help guide their diagnosis and treatment plan. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
