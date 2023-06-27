Dispersal order issued in Chester following reports of anti-social behaviour
Chester police have taken action in response to reports of anti-social behaviour in the city centre by imposing a dispersal order.
Under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, this order makes it an offence for individuals to return to a specific area within 48 hours.
The mapped area (below) indicating the coverage of the order will be provided to individuals who are issued with a direction to leave.
The powers of the dispersal order are effective from Tuesday, 27 June, until 7:30 am on Thursday, 29 June.
In a continued effort to combat anti-social behaviour and maintain public safety, officers will be deployed at key hotspots.
Inspector James Wilson of Chester Local Policing Unit emphasised the importance of addressing anti-social behaviour and its impact on the community.
Inspector Wilson stated, “As a result of a small minority of people causing anti-social behaviour and street drinking, we have had to impose a dispersal order in the city. ”
“Anti-social behaviour can have a devastating impact on our communities, and residents have every right to feel safe in their neighbourhoods.”
He urged witnesses or victims of anti-social behaviour to report incidents promptly. Individuals can report such incidents by calling 101 or using the reporting feature on the Cheshire Police website.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News