Posted: Sat 28th Aug 2021

Updated: Sat 28th Aug

‘Diolch’ – Economy Minister thanks tourism and hospitality industry, staff and visitors ahead of bank holiday weekend

With the last summer bank holiday and end of school holidays approaching, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has thanked everyone for their efforts in keeping Wales safe over the summer.

Amid increased customer demand from eased Covid-19 rules and more people choosing domestic holiday destinations this summer, Visit Wales’ Addo campaign has been running since restrictions began to be lifted in March.

The campaign has encouraged the people of Wales and visitors to look after each other and to remain respectful of the countryside and the communities we visit.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “We’ve all had a really important part to play to keep Wales, our visitors, workers and communities safe in what has been a very busy summer for the visitor economy in Wales.

“We want to thank everyone who has done their best to make sure that they have visited parts of Wales responsibly this summer.

“As we head towards the last bank holiday weekend of the summer, we’re expecting many places to continue to be busy so please look for quieter locations, plan your visit, use park and ride services, follow the countryside code and treat each other and the places you visit with respect to ensure that everyone can have a fantastic bank holiday weekend.

“Those working in the visitor economy have gone the extra mile to ensure that guests have a memorable experience – they deserve our thanks – and also our respect during these busy times.

“Covid is still here and the rising cases is a reminder that we all still need to follow the simple rules to stop the spread of the virus. Wash your hands, keep your distance and wear face coverings where appropriate.”

The Welsh Government has worked closely with a range of partners, including the national park and local authorities to help them plan carefully and safely, and put mitigation measures in place.

Funding has been available to these authorities to support additional costs of managing increased visitor numbers.



