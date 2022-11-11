Developer wants to build 30 new homes at site of derelict garden centre on Flintshire-Wrexham border

Plans for a new housing development at the site of a former garden centre on the Flintshire-Wrexham border have been revealed.

Kingscrown Land & Commercial has said it intends to submit a planning application to Flintshire County Council for a residential development on the site of the now derelict Spectrum Garden Centre in Cefn Y Bedd.

The proposed development consists of 30 houses and apartments with associated highway works and landscaping.

The site which covers an area of around 2.25 acres next to the A541 Wrexham Road has stood dilapidated for a number of years and has become a target for vandals.

An application to knock down the building and replace it with 14 homes was submitted in 2020 but it wasn’t progressed.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee gave conditional approval for another 14 house development in 2017, but the proposals were later called in by the Welsh Government and rejected due to the risk of the properties flooding.

There was a successful challenge to National Resources Wales, which has seen the flood risk for the land downgraded to make it acceptable for residential development.

A new flood consequences assessment now deems “the risk of flooding to the proposed development from all sources to be low.”

The latest proposed application seeks full planning permission for the demolition of existing buildings on site and the development of 20 one- bedroom cottage flats, 3 two- bedroom houses and 7 four-bedroom houses, with associated landscaping and vehicle access.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the developer by architect Ainsley Gommon says:

“The project aim is to create a modern, well equipped, housing scheme on a brownfield site that is sensitive to context, meeting the needs of families and couples looking for affordable homes.”

“The housing mix offered responds to the demands of individuals and smaller families seeking good quality housing in the area, in particular addressing a local shortage of small to medium sized 1 to 3 bedroom homes.”

The design and access statement notes: “The new dwellings will be domestic in scale and appearance, attractive and energy efficient, responding sensitively to the local built form using a palette of building materials compatible with the vernacular.”

“The scheme brief aims to meet the Welsh Government’s housing technical standards including Lifetime Homes, Design Quality Requirements and the governments new draft design guidance Beautiful Homes and Spaces.”

“The site accommodates thirty new dwellings which will add to and reinforce the community feel within the area.”

It goes on to say: “The site location, proximity to local amenities and good public transport links means that the former garden centre site is ideally located for housing.”

“Detailed Landscape proposals will be submitted for planning approval.”

“Any adjacent hedgerows and trees to be retained will be protected during the works.”

The developers have launched a consultation ahead of submitting a formal application, full plans can be viewed here: https://kingscrown.group/m/property/cefn-y-bedd

