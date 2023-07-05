Department for Work and Pension’s launches new ‘Midlife MOT’ website

The UK Government has unveiled a new digital platform, the ‘Midlife MOT’, aimed at assisting older workers with health guidance, financial planning, and career assessment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This free website, launched by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), is designed to encourage individuals to assess their skills and break down barriers to the labour market, thus driving economic growth. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It collates trustworthy services and resources, including a jobseeker toolkit and charity-based support, providing a comprehensive guide for those approaching the latter stages of their career. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the features of the Midlife MOT is a financial tool developed by MoneyHelper. This personalised report helps users understand their financial position and identify areas of improvement, guiding them from the present through to retirement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Signposting to key organisations such as NHS, Mind, MoneyHelper, Citizens Advice, and the DWP’s job portal, the site is intended to create a holistic framework for older workers navigating their futures. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP, said: “Our digital Midlife MOT is open to everyone and easy to access, and will give people the tools to make informed decisions – on their personal finances, their health and on their careers.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The CEO of the Phoenix Group and Older Workers Champion for the Government, Andy Briggs, also welcomed the digital MOT. He highlighted the value of older workers, urging businesses to recognise and invest in the wealth of knowledge they bring. The Phoenix Group plans to roll out its own version of the Midlife MOT to its employees. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As part of a broader package to support older workers, the Government has planned to increase the number of people who can access in-person Midlife MOT support at their local Jobcentre, from 8,000 to 40,000 a year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The digital Midlife MOT will be constantly reviewed to ensure it remains interactive and as tailored as possible. Future plans include the introduction of region-specific content for England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Midlife MOT is part of a larger initiative announced in the 2022 Spending Review, aimed at supporting older workers and bolstering the UK economy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News