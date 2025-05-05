Deestriders turn out for milestone Wepre parkrun

In a strong show of team spirit, more than 25 members of Deestriders Running Club chose to skip the inaugural Park in the Past parkrun on Saturday, instead turning out in force at Wepre parkrun to support four clubmates reaching significant milestones.

Claire Harper and Amanda Scotter both marked their 100th parkruns, while Sarah Monteith and Jay Jennions were celebrating their 50th.

All four were joined by friends, family and fellow runners on what proved to be a memorable morning at the club’s home event.

The group posed for photos at the finish and were cheered in by their teammates, highlighting the community feel that’s long been part of Deestriders’ running ethos.

Also on the weekend calendar was the Ruthin Sprint Triathlon, where several club members took on the multi-discipline challenge with strong performances across the board.

Martin Witty led the group with a time of 1:28:09, followed by Paul Lewtey (1:39:09), Lindsey McElmeel (1:40:10), Mike Norris (1:40:31), Christine Cammillare (1:43:18) and Sue Witty (1:55:39).

Elsewhere, Jay Jennions took part in the Milton Keynes Rocket 5k on Sunday, crossing the line in a time of 23:33 despite aggravating a calf issue mid-run.

The weekend’s results and support reflect the club’s growing strength both in performance and camaraderie.